Shane Watson to represent Khulna Titans in upcoming BPL edition

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will represent Khulna Titans in the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

“I am super excited to join the Khulna Titans for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League season,” Watson said. “The BPL is a tournament that I have always wanted to play in and now I finally get my chance.”

The veteran cricketer said there are many great cricketers showcasing their skills in the competition.

“The other very special thing for me is to have the chance to play in front of the incredible Bangladesh cricket loving fans again. The coaching and management team at the Khulna Titans are putting together an amazing squad so hopefully we can bring home that title that we have always been looking for,” the Australia cricketer added.

Khulna Titans finished at the bottom of the BPL 2018-19 standing with only two wins from their 12 games in the previous edition.

The BPL 2019-20 edition of the tournament starts from December 6.