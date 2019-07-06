Shaheen registers best bowling figures of 2019 World Cup

Pakistani fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi registered the best bowling figures of this year’s World Cup during the side’s fixture against Bangladesh at Lord’s in London on Friday.

Left-arm pacer finished with 6-35 against Bangladesh that helped Pakistan pick up a comprehensive 94-run win in their last group stage fixture.

Shaheen now also has the best bowling figures for a Pakistani bowler in any World Cup.

Shaheen was the second highest wicket-taker for the Men in Green behind Mohammad Amir, with the teenager’s 16 scalps coming at an average of 14.62.

The 19-year-old is now the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul at a World Cup while his historic performance also saw him claim the highest number of wickets by a teenager in cricket’s biggest competition.