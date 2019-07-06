Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Shaheen registers best bowling figures of 2019 World Cup

12 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Pakistani fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi registered the best bowling figures of this year’s World Cup during the side’s fixture against Bangladesh at Lord’s in London on Friday.

Left-arm pacer finished with 6-35 against Bangladesh that helped Pakistan pick up a comprehensive 94-run win in their last group stage fixture.

Shaheen now also has the best bowling figures for a Pakistani bowler in any World Cup.

Shaheen was the second highest wicket-taker for the Men in Green behind Mohammad Amir, with the teenager’s 16 scalps coming at an average of 14.62.

The 19-year-old is now the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul at a World Cup while his historic performance also saw him claim the highest number of wickets by a teenager in cricket’s biggest competition.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Mohammad Amir, Wickets, Bowling,
 
MOST READ
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Here’s how Pakistan can still reach Cricket World Cup semi-finals
Here’s how Pakistan can still reach Cricket World Cup semi-finals
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Imad is Pakistan’s most underrated batsman
Imad is Pakistan’s most underrated batsman
Fans clash in ugly scenes after Pakistan-Afghanistan thriller
Fans clash in ugly scenes after Pakistan-Afghanistan thriller
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.