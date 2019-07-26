Sarfaraz only viable option for captaincy: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed is the only viable option to captain the national side.

“I don’t see any other option other than him,” Rashid said while speaking to the media on Thursday. “I don’t want to put the weight of captaincy on Babar Azam as he is a world-class batsman.”

The former wicketkeeper-batsman further praised Babar by hailing his shots and playing style.

Rashid then said he is against the idea of different captains for different formats and believes the national side’s coach should be a Pakistani.

Sarfaraz Ahmed had earlier said in a press conference that the decision regarding his captaincy rests with the cricket board.

Pakistan finished fifth in the Cricket World Cup under Sarfaraz’s leadership. The wicketkeeper-batsman came under criticism for his defensive captaincy and slow batting approach in the tournament.