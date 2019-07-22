Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

PM Khan vows to reform Pakistan cricket

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to reform the Pakistan cricket team in an address during his ongoing tour of the United States, the Gulf News has reported.

“After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team,” Imran said while addressing the Pakistani community at Capital One Arena in Washington. “I am going to reform Pakistan cricket.”

He added that there were lot of disappointments at this World Cup, where Pakistan finished fifth to miss out on the semi-finals, and promised fans that they will see a very professional team in the next World Cup.

The Pakistan side came under much criticism for their defensive approach and poor fitness in the tournament, while reports of grouping also surfaced across various media outlets.

 
Cricket Imran Khan Pakistan
 
