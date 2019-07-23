Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
PCB chief Ehsan Mani to chair ICC’s financial affairs committee

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani will chair the International Cricket Council (ICC) Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA).

A chartered accountant by profession, Mani has been appointed by ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar, a press release stated.

The committee assists the governing body in discharging its responsibilities in relation to all financial and commercial matters relating to and concerning it.

Mani is resuming his role as the F&CA chief after a 17-year period. He became the first chairman of the body from 1996 to 2002. He played a key role in commercialising international cricket in 2000 by making the institution sign its first-ever commercial deal which valued at $550m.

The PCB chairman will also work in the ICC Audit Committee under the leadership of Yuvraj Narayan.

 
Cricket ehsan mani ICC PCB
 
