Scholars win six medals in UK Open Championships 2019



The competition was held in London over a period of two days. Pakistani students managed to win three gold medals, two silver ones and a bronze in the memory competition.There were different competitions that challenged academic prowess, general knowledge and the IQ of the participants. Students from 13 countries participated in the event that included speed reading, mind mapping and memory development tests.Two participants Qissa Zehra and Nabeel Hassan, along with their mentor Sania Alam, appeared as guests in the Samaa TV programme Naya Din in which they talked about their training and performance in the competition.