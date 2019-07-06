Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistani cricketers pay tribute to Shoaib Malik

11 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Pakistani cricketers paid tribute to veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik who announced his retirement from ODIs.

Shoaib Malik confirmed his retirement after Pakistan’s World Cup journey which came to an end with a 94-run win against Bangladesh at Lord’s in London on Friday.

The right-handed middle order batsman, who represented Pakistan in 287 ODIs, scored 7,534 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 34.55 and strike-rate of 81.90 with nine centuries and 44 half-centuries to his name.

Apart from being a handy batsman, Malik was a crafty off-spinner who took 158 wickets

 
