Pakistani cricketers pay tribute to Shoaib Malik

Pakistani cricketers paid tribute to veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik who announced his retirement from ODIs.

Shoaib Malik confirmed his retirement after Pakistan’s World Cup journey which came to an end with a 94-run win against Bangladesh at Lord’s in London on Friday.

Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/zlYvhNk8n0 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) July 5, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on wonderful ODI career 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 , As Team mate enjoyed ur company, True ambassador of Pakistan U r & as Fan of Pakistan Cricket would like to thank U for ur contributions in Pakistan Cricket , Good Luck for future Endeavours, Stay Blessed pic.twitter.com/BkaaxDbvKr — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 5, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on a commendable ODI career spanning over a couple of decades. You’ve made your country proud with all you have achieved & are a true ambassador to the Nation. I’ve enjoyed the times we have played together & wish you all the very best — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 5, 2019

One of the best honour of my life is to play alongside you Alhumdullilah. You have been a great inspiration for all of us. Loved every bit of your glorious ODI career. Best of luck for your future life and career. @realshoaibmalik#ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/zWJ6FOALXK — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) July 5, 2019

What an amazing 10 years we’ve had together. You’re someone who’s built and rebuilt his career and always had a huge smile on his face. Will miss your presence in the dressing room and on field. Sialkot ki shan, always stay happy my bro @realshoaibmalik ❤️ #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/cDSa5AVgDi — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 5, 2019

@realshoaibmalik Congratulations on such a wonderful ODI career.We shared many good moments during this journey and enjoyed playing https://t.co/O5By2jdJkh was a rebirth of my cricketing career under your captaincy.Thank u for all your services bro and good luck for the future. https://t.co/zzDnhds4i1 — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) July 6, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik bhai on a wonderful career. You’ve achieved so many milestones which you can always be proud of. We are all proud of you. Thank you for all you’ve taught me in & out of the dressing room. 🇵🇰 🏏 #Gentleman pic.twitter.com/m314VJxOx9 — Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) July 5, 2019

To the wonderful person, whom I had the fortune of playing along, sharing dressing rooms, time on and off the field, thank you @realshoaibmalik Bhai for the great insights you always shared and for the exceptional camaraderie.

Wishing you all the best❣️ — Umar Amin (@UmerAmin200) July 5, 2019

It has been a pleasure & an absolute honour sharing the dressing room with you & watching you represent @TheRealPCB for the past 20 years @realshoaibmalik bhai. I wish you all the best for your future endeavours. 🙏 — Imran Khan (@ImeeK218) July 5, 2019

Congratulations shoaib bhai @realshoaibmalik

on your remarkable 20 years for serving 🇵🇰 🏏Your dedication and hard work is really inspiring! Wish you all the best for the future ahead.#PakistanCricket #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/RFvfXolRaq — Saad Naseem (@officialsaadN) July 5, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik bhai on ur amazing ODI career. U have been an inspiration for many through these 20years. Has been a pleasure sharing the dressing room with u and making some wonderful memories. All the best for ur future endeavours. — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) July 6, 2019

With focus ,hardwork, possitive attitude and well behaivier you achieved alot which others dream off. Wish you all the best in your future @realshoaibmalik pic.twitter.com/baxFA9s1fG — yasir hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) July 5, 2019

@realshoaibmalik Mubarak bhai for a wonderful era of ODI cricket. Thanku for your guidance,support and services for Pakistan 🇵🇰 cricket 🏏 #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/auaMH0x59p — Ehsan adil (@ehsanadil007) July 5, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on your great odi career. You served your country for 20 long years and played great cricket which is commendable. Just like you served Pakistan in ODIs and Tests i hope you do wonders in T20I too. May your life shine ahead . Inshallah pic.twitter.com/zAkGRSIdsM — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) July 5, 2019

@realshoaibmalik congratulation shoaib bhai on ur wonderfull ODI era u have been a great inspiration for all of us! especially i learned alot from u thank u for everything wish u best of luck future life stay blessed #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/yVlky5dMcd — Bilawal bhatti (@007Bilawal) July 5, 2019

Congrats @realshoaibmalik on A brilliant #OdiCareer Thank You & Best Wishes for your future plans 😊👍 — Aizaz Cheema (@AizazCheema) July 5, 2019

You are a true Champ Shoaib bhai @realshoaibmalik. Congratulations on a wonderful career and wishing you all the best for your future. https://t.co/Z8rB6dsHDP — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) July 6, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik Bhai on wonderful ODI career, A 20 year career sadly comes to an end. Shoaib bhai, it was An honour playing with you and watching you on TV. Thank you for the guidance right throughout. You will always be my skipper❤ pic.twitter.com/O8dtfHWQfh — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) July 5, 2019

You have been a great son of Pakistan @realshoaibmalik. Thank you for your services and giving us moments to celebrate Shoaib bhai 💚.#ThankYouMalik — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) July 6, 2019

Happy retirement 😇@realshoaibmalik Thank you for serving Pakistan with the best you had. You have given us alot to remember. 🇵🇰 #ShoaibMalik

Standing Applause 👏 — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) July 6, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on a wonderful ODI Career of almost a decade!I still remember how we both started frm🇵🇰💚🏏U.15 World Cup in England,Leading you 😉 & Since Played Together at All levels (International & Domestic)Cherishing Every Moment👍🏻All The Best @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/4Vmec2hvy0 — Faisal Iqbal فیصل اقبال🏏🇵🇰 (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 6, 2019

Congratulations on a wonderful career @realshoaibmalik. Still remember when we both started our cricket journey from U-15. Best of luck in the rest of your T20 career. — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) July 5, 2019

Happy retirement shoaib bhai !

You have served well for Pakistan. May the future holds great opportunities for you. https://t.co/BQ9Xy4A5CC — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) July 5, 2019

The right-handed middle order batsman, who represented Pakistan in 287 ODIs, scored 7,534 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 34.55 and strike-rate of 81.90 with nine centuries and 44 half-centuries to his name.

Apart from being a handy batsman, Malik was a crafty off-spinner who took 158 wickets