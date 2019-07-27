Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship

Pakistan will play 13 fixtures in their International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship starting this October.

According to the format, the nine top Test teams of the world will be competing in the competition, which will be played for two years. The top two teams in the tournament will play the final in June 2021.

The Test championship will be played on a home-and-away basis.

Pakistan’s World Test Championship campaign starts off with the side hosting Sri Lanka for two Tests in October. They will play a two-match away series against Australia from November till December.

The side will host Bangladesh for two matches from January to February in 2020 and will play three away Tests in England from July till August in the same year.

Pakistan will then go on to play two away Tests against New Zealand in December 2020.

The side will take on South Africa in two home Test matches from January to February 2021.