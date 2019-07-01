Pakistan slip to 17th in hockey rankings

Pakistan slipped to 17th position in the Federation of International Hockey (FIH) rankings after failing to take part in the FIH Pro League.

Pakistan were 12th in the rankings following the World Cup in 2018 where they finished 12th.

On the other hand, Australia overtook world champions Belgium at the top of the rankings. World Cup runners-up Netherlands, meanwhile, retained their third place.

Argentina are in fourth position while India and England occupy fifth and sixth respectively.

Germany, New Zealand, Spain and Canada round off the top 10.