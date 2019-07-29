Pakistan Navy wins 3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championships

Pakistan Navy won the 3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship.

The side won 62 medals in the competition which included 21 gold, 19 silver and a bronze. PNS Karsaz came in second in the tournament with four golds, one silver and a bronze.

Airports Security Force finished at third position with three golds, four silvers and two bronze medals.

Four hundred shooters from across the country took part in the shooting competition which featured shotgun, air-rifle and pistol competitions.