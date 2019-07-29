Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan Navy wins 3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championships

45 mins ago
 

Pakistan Navy won the 3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship.

The side won 62 medals in the competition which included 21 gold, 19 silver and a bronze. PNS Karsaz came in second in the tournament with four golds, one silver and a bronze.

Airports Security Force finished at third position with three golds, four silvers and two bronze medals.

Four hundred shooters from across the country took part in the shooting competition which featured shotgun, air-rifle and pistol competitions.

 
TOPICS:
3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship Pakistan pakistan navy shooting
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Congo fever death toll in Pakistan reaches six
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Pakistan champion Fatima Aftab shoots for the sky
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lahore to host final of PSL 2020
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Shooting, 3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship, Pakistan Navy, Medals,
 
MOST READ
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
India's Dhoni to serve military duty in Kashmir
India’s Dhoni to serve military duty in Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.