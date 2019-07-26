Pakistan Navy shooters dominate opening day of shooting championships

3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship underway in Karachi

The tournament kicked off at the Karsaz Shooting Range in Karachi.In the 50-metre rifle prone men’s event, Pakistan Navy’s Aqib Latif won the gold medal while Mohammad Usman claimed the silver and Ghuffran Adil took home the bronze.Sara Saleem clinched the gold medal in the 50-metre rifle prone women’s event whereas Nadra Raees, and Naheed Saeed won the silver and bronze medal respectively.Sindh’s Bilal Yaqoob won the Under-25 Trap event whereas Airports Security Force’s Usama Zafar and Pakistan Navy’s Asim stood at second and third position respectively.Pakistan Navy’s Uzair Ahmed claimed the gold medal in the 10-meter Air Pistol event for men while ASF’s Idrees Rashid took the silver medal. Umer Hameed of Pakistan Navy claimed the bronze medals. In the women’s event, Lubna Amin of Pakistan Navy took the gold medal while her teammates Ayesha Javed and Rasam Gul won the silver and bronze medals respectively.Pakistan Navy swept the 25-meter Standard Pistol event for men as Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Quddus, and G.M. Bashir bagged the gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively.