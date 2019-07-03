Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistan female footballers play world record 69-hour match

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistani female footballers took part in a football match which was played for 69 hours in the French city of Lyon.

Pakistani female footballers Hajra Khan, Abiha Haider, Khadija Kazmi and Saba Dawood Lakho participated in the game organised by Equal Playing Field. The game was played on the sidelines of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Veteran Hajra netted six goals in the fixture and played for four hours.

According to Equal Playing Field, a total of 807 players took to the pitch across 69 hours. The final score was 404-369.

“We have completed our world record attempt for the largest number of players to appear continuously in a five-a-side match,” the Facebook post read.

 
Football France Longest Football Match Pakistan
 
