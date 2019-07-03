Pakistan female footballers play world record 69-hour match

Pakistani female footballers took part in a football match which was played for 69 hours in the French city of Lyon.

Pakistani female footballers Hajra Khan, Abiha Haider, Khadija Kazmi and Saba Dawood Lakho participated in the game organised by Equal Playing Field. The game was played on the sidelines of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Veteran Hajra netted six goals in the fixture and played for four hours.

1 weekend, 2 World Records, 4 hours of total playing time, 6 goals!! 😁⚽️🎖

Honoured to be representing Pakistan 🇵🇰

Now time to watch the big games! #Anygirlanywhere #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/0PB50wGX3P — Hajra Khan (@hajrakn) July 2, 2019

Thank You Hajra & Abiha Haider for representing Pakistan in @EPFinitiative Guinness World Records Match. Breaking 2 Records of World’s Longest Match & Match played with more than 50 nationalities. You Girls made the whole nation proud of you globally@hajrakn @GWR@AbihaHaider05 pic.twitter.com/frT13SgJTd — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) July 2, 2019

According to Equal Playing Field, a total of 807 players took to the pitch across 69 hours. The final score was 404-369.

WE. DID. IT. After 69 hours of continuous play, 807 players on the pitch and a score of 404 – 369, we completed our world record attempt for the largest number of players to appear continuously in a 5-a-side match. *official numbers to follow! #AnyGirlAnyWhere @twitter @adidas pic.twitter.com/MBtdx0AGf2 — Equal Playing Field (@EPFinitiative) July 1, 2019

“We have completed our world record attempt for the largest number of players to appear continuously in a five-a-side match,” the Facebook post read.