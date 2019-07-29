Pakistan champion Fatima Aftab shoots for the sky

Youngest national champion wants to set alight South Asian Games

The 17-year old, who became the country's youngest champion at the age of just 13, wants to set alight the 2019 edition of the event that will feature athletes from eight nations."I am an air rifle 10-metre shooter," Aftab said while speaking in Samaa TV's programme Naya Din. "I take part in youth as well as junior and senior category tournaments."Aftab has taken part in training camps in Iran and Kuwait and now wants to prove her mettle in international events."I don’t want to stick to just the national level. I have participated in international competitions so I am focused on the upcoming Olympics and South Asian Games and hope to win medals there."Aftab recalled how she was introduced to the sport."I did not know much about the sport at first. I went with my sister out of curiosity. My coach Khalid bin Anwar met me and asked about my age. He said that I had the perfect age to begin my career and that I would progress a lot if I start now. I was 10 years old at that time. He supported and motivated me a lot."She said that she won bronze medal in her first tournament but the child prodigy has learned to balance work with studies."My first priority is studying and my coaches make sure of that as well. We train twice a day. Once in the morning and once in the evening."Commenting on how people react to shooting as a sport, Aftab said that it has weirdly gotten a bad rep over the years. "Some people even think we are terrorists," she said.