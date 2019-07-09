Other teams were better prepared, admits Babar Azam

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam admits other teams were better prepared for the World Cup than the Men in Green.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t perform well in the first match because of that,” he said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

The star batsman was happy with his side’s performance against the hosts though. “England are one of the top-ranked teams,” he added.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was also present at the press conference, said the matches were tough but felt the batsmen performed well.

“Ups and downs are a part of cricket,” he remarked, adding that sometimes you just don’t get the desired results even if you work really hard for them.

Imam knows, however, that there is room for improvement after he struggled for most of the tournament before scoring a century in the dead-rubber clash against Bangladesh.

“I try to set higher goals to perform better and deal with the challenges,” said Imam.

He said he has learned a lot in the field and tries to stay positive despite the criticism he faces.