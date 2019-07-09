Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Other teams were better prepared, admits Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam admits other teams were better prepared for the World Cup than the Men in Green.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t perform well in the first match because of that,” he said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

The star batsman was happy with his side’s performance against the hosts though. “England are one of the top-ranked teams,” he added.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was also present at the press conference, said the matches were tough but felt the batsmen performed well.

“Ups and downs are a part of cricket,” he remarked, adding that sometimes you just don’t get the desired results even if you work really hard for them.

Imam knows, however, that there is room for improvement after he struggled for most of the tournament before scoring a century in the dead-rubber clash against Bangladesh.

“I try to set higher goals to perform better and deal with the challenges,” said Imam.

He said he has learned a lot in the field and tries to stay positive despite the criticism he faces.

 
TOPICS:
PCB. World Cup press conference
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Here’s how Pakistan can still reach Cricket World Cup semi-finals
Here’s how Pakistan can still reach Cricket World Cup semi-finals
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
No airport welcome for us, says Pakistan’s snooker champion
No airport welcome for us, says Pakistan’s snooker champion
Michael Vaughan pokes fun at India over England chase
Michael Vaughan pokes fun at India over England chase
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.