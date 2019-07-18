Odd to be the losers without actually losing final: Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says it was an odd feeling to have been lost the Cricket World Cup final without being defeated in the first place.

England were awarded the final against New Zealand on a technicality as they had scored more boundaries. The match and the super over that followed both ended up being tied.

“I think, especially after two months of (trying and) getting to the final stage to have a tie. Even Eoin Morgan said there was just nothing that separated the sides,” Williamson said in a video interview with ESPNcricinfo. “It’s an odd feeling in some ways, not to have a loser of a match but have been crowned one.”

The Black Caps skipper said that he felt as if he had woken up from a bad dream.

“It’s like it sort of hits you in waves. You feel like, 10 minutes you forget about it and you make little jokes and then it comes back to you and you go ‘that just happened?’ and ‘did that just happen?’ ‘Is that real?’ I woke up wondering if it was just a bad dream and it wasn’t, was it?,” he added .

He added that his side handled themselves well on tough pitches and against difficult opposition in the world championship.