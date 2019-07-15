Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

No Pakistani player in World Cup team of the tournament

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the 12-man Cricket World Cup 2019 team on Monday.

The team is lead by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson who was named the player of the tournament.

The side comprises of Rohit Sharma (India), Jason Roy (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Ben Stokes (England), Alex Carey (Australia), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Jofra Archer (England), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) and Jasprit Bumrah (India).

Trent Boult of New Zealand was named the 12th man.

Not a single player from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Afghanistan or the West Indies was picked in the World Cup team.

England won the 2019 edition of the Cricket World Cup as they beat New Zealand on more boundaries scored on Sunday.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 kane williamson
 
