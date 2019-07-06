Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Net run-rate stirs debate after Pakistan’s World Cup elimination

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup due to their net run-rate. In their final group stage fixture against Bangladesh, the Men in Green had to score 350 runs and win the game by a mammoth margin of 311 runs. If the side had scored 400 on the board, it had to win the game by 316 runs.

However, Pakistan made 315 runs and had to bowl out the Bangladesh side for eight runs or less in order to overtake fourth placed New Zealand on the points table. It was an impossible task for the Pakistan side, which went on to win the game by 94 runs.

The former champions had claimed a win over the Black Caps in the tournament.

Many cricketing legends have criticized the net run-rate system as a means of deciding which teams will play the World Cup semi-finals.

Australia, India, hosts England and New Zealand managed to qualify for the semi-final stage of this year’s World Cup.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Net Run Rate Pakistan
 
