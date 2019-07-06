Net run-rate stirs debate after Pakistan’s World Cup elimination

Pakistan were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup due to their net run-rate. In their final group stage fixture against Bangladesh, the Men in Green had to score 350 runs and win the game by a mammoth margin of 311 runs. If the side had scored 400 on the board, it had to win the game by 316 runs.

However, Pakistan made 315 runs and had to bowl out the Bangladesh side for eight runs or less in order to overtake fourth placed New Zealand on the points table. It was an impossible task for the Pakistan side, which went on to win the game by 94 runs.

The former champions had claimed a win over the Black Caps in the tournament.

Many cricketing legends have criticized the net run-rate system as a means of deciding which teams will play the World Cup semi-finals.

Michael Holding isn’t a fan of Net Run Rate! 👎 Who agrees that @TheRealPCB 🇵🇰 are unlucky to miss out on the semi finals even though they beat @BLACKCAPS 🇳🇿 in the group stage? Is there a better way of deciding who qualifies?#CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/s6hvijU4p5 — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) July 5, 2019

Just when they were playing some their best cricket Pakistan bow out of the World Cup with dignity winning over fans and igniting the net run rate vs any other system debate!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 6, 2019

Agree Biff… #Pakistan beat #England and #NewZealand …make your mind up if it is the best in Semi’s… I feel Pakistan could have managed the net run rate better though especially in the game vs #WestIndies …that game cost them a semi final spot I feel #CWC19 — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) July 5, 2019

It seems unjust that Net Run Rate is the tie-breaker in this @cricketworldcup ahead of head-to-head results. @TheRealPCB could finish behind NZ, both on 11 points, despite beating them in the league game in Birmingham #PakistanCricket #CricketWorldCup2019 — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) July 3, 2019

Points then Head to Head then a duck worth Lewis system would be the way I would go for the next World Cup … Net Run rates are garbage … #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 5, 2019

Australia, India, hosts England and New Zealand managed to qualify for the semi-final stage of this year’s World Cup.