Mohammad Amir retires from Test cricket

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his immediate retirement from Test cricket, announced a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release on Friday.

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket,” Amir was quoted as saying in the press release. “Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.”

The 27-year-old, who was Pakistan’s top wicket-taker in the recently concluded World Cup, has said he wanted to make the decision before the start of the World Test Championship so that the selectors have time to prepare for the new competition accordingly.

“It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time,” he said. “But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly.”

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan also hailed Amir and said his absence will be felt in the Test side.

“Amir has been one of the most exciting and talented left-arm fast bowlers in Test cricket in recent times,” said Wasim. “He overcame adversity as a young cricketer and came back stronger not only as a cricketer but also as a better human being. His skill, on the field, and his personality will be missed in the dressing room in the longer format. However, we respect his decision and look forward to him continuing to play an integral role in white ball cricket for Pakistan.”

Amir made his Test debut 10 years ago in 2009 as a 17-year-old but managed just 36 Tests after infamously spending five years on the sidelines while serving a ban for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that shook Pakistan cricket.