Michael Vaughan pokes fun at India over England chase

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had some fun at India’s expense with a tongue-in-cheek response on Twitter.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, in a tweet, praised the West Indies for their effort in chasing 339-run target against Sri Lanka despite it being beyond its reach.

Vaughan, retweeting Bhogle’s post, replied “Unlike India”, referring to their meek surrender against England when they lost without really giving it a go at the end.

The win kept England in contention of reaching the semi-final stage of the World Cup alive while reducing the chances of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 England India Michael Vaughan
 
