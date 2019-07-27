Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat wants a hockey revival in Pakistan

12 mins ago
 

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and actor Mehwish Hayat can’t believe how much Pakistani people neglect hockey.

It is, after all, our national sport. She told journalists at the Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium in Karachi that as Pakistani cinema has been revived, other sports also need a revival.

There is a national hockey championship being played right now but no TV channel is covering it, she said. Everyone should support this game, said Hayat.

During her visit, she even got some tips on the game from former player Haider Hussain.

hockey mehwish hayat
 
