LUMS biomechanics lab gets ICC accreditation

A biomechanics lab at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has been accredited by the International Cricket Council as a testing centre for suspected illegal bowling actions.

“The centre joins the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, Loughborough University, Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai and the University of Pretoria as testing centres for players reported in international cricket under the ICC Suspect Illegal Bowling Action Regulation,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on its website. “The facility will be used for biomechanical analysis of players at various levels with an aim of improving their performances and ironing out technical deficiencies.”

It will assist the cricket board in identifying illegal bowling actions for the cricketers who have been reported in both domestic and international fixtures.

“The facility at the LUMS was assessed against a range of criteria, including having an indoor area large enough to allow a player to bowl off his or her full run-up; a motion analysis system with a minimum of 12 high-speed cameras capable of producing three-dimensional data, and suitably qualified personnel experienced in using such systems and capable of implementing the ICC testing protocol,” he said.

The testing centre has been equipped with state-of-the-art equipment provided by the sport’s governing body.