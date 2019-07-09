Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Live updates World Cup semi-final — India vs New Zealand

15 mins ago
 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, semi-final 1
Fixture: India vs New Zealand
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Date: July 9

Two-time champions India are taking on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand won the toss and elect to bat 

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first semi-final of Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand in Manchester.

India made light work of progression, with only one defeat coming in their nine group games as they finished top of the pile with 15 points and seven victories to their name.

New Zealand, meanwhile, finished fourth thanks to their superior net run-rate after they finished with 11 points and five wins.

Virat Kohli’s men have a recent head-to-head advantage over Kane Williamson’s side as they have emerged victorious in three of their last five meetings, while the group match between these two sides was washed out.

The winners of the fixture will go on to play the final against hosts England or defending champions Australia at Lord’s on July 14.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final India INDvNZ semi-final new zealand
 
India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand
