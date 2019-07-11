Cricket World Cup semi-final live updates — England vs Australia

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, semi-final 2
Fixture: England vs Australia
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Date: July 11
Hosts England are taking on defending champions Australia in the second semi-final of the Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.
Over 10: 27-3
Australia in big trouble after losing early wickets
Archer to Carey, no run
Archer to Carey, no run
Archer to Smith, 1 run
Archer to Carey, 1 run
Archer to Smith, 1 run
Archer to Smith, no run
Over 9: 24-3
Carey is all patched up and he unleashes a glorious shot to get four off the final delivery. That was only the third four of the Australian innings so far
Woakes to Carey, FOUR
Woakes to Carey, no run
Woakes to Carey, no run
Woakes to Carey, no run
Woakes to Smith, 1 leg bye
Woakes to Smith, no run
Over 8: 19-3
Four runs off that over but it ends with a nasty bouncer that hits Carrey on the helmet. There’s some damage as blood pours down his chin and the physio has been called
Archer to Carey, no run
Archer to Carey, no run
Archer to Smith, 1 run
Archer to Smith, no run
Archer to Carey, 3 runs
Archer to Carey, no run
Over 7: 15-3
One run and a wicket in that Woakes over. Australia in big trouble
Woakes to Smith, no run
Woakes to Smith, no run
Woakes to Smith, no run
Woakes to Smith, no run
Woakes to Carey, 1 run
Woakes to Handscomb, BOWLED
Handscomb goes now and Australia are in big trouble
Over 6: 14-2
England bowling tight overs as Archer gives away just a single
Archer to Handscomb, 1 run
Archer to Handscomb, no run
Archer to Handscomb, no run
Archer to Handscomb, no run
Archer to Handscomb, no run
Archer to Handscomb, no run
Over 5: 13-2
Another one-run over as Australia look to rebild
Woakes to Smith, no run
Woakes to Smith, no run
Woakes to Smith, no run
Woakes to Smith, no run
Woakes to Handscomb, 1 run
Woakes to Handscomb, no run
Over 4: 12-2
Just one run in that over and England are relentless
Archer to Smith, no run
Archer to Smith, no run
Archer to Smith, no run
Archer to Smith, no run
Archer to Smith, no run
Archer to Handscomb, 1 run
Over 3: 11-2
Australia in deep trouble now. Both openers are back in the hut
Woakes to Handscomb, 1 run
Woakes to Handscomb, no run
Woakes to Warner, CAUGHT
And now both openers are gone. Carnage here in England and the hosts are ecstatic
Woakes to Warner, FOUR
Woakes to Warner, no run
Woakes to Warner, no run
Over 2: 6-1
Early wickets were needed and Archer has delivered. Advantage England early on
Archer to Smith, no run
Archer to Warner, 1 run
Archer to Smith, 1 run
Archer to Smith, no run
Archer to Smith, no run
Archer to Finch, LBW
Finch goes for a first ball duck and Australia have lost their review
Over 1: 4-0
Warner begins with a boundary but plays out five dots after it
Woakes to Warner, no run
Woakes to Warner, no run
Woakes to Warner, no run
Woakes to Warner, no run
Woakes to Warner, no run
Woakes to Warner, FOUR
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff
One change for Australia as injured Usman Khawaja has been replaced with Peter Handscomb. No changes in the playing XI for England.
Australia have elected to bat after winning the toss
Here’s the deck!
We had a cracker first semi-final between two-time champions India and New Zealand in Manchester. The Black Caps bowlers dismissed Kohli’s men for 221 while defending a target of 240, thus securing a place in the final after winning by 18-run margin
Squads:
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Liam Dawson
Australia had clinched a comfortable 64-run victory over England when the two sides met in the round-robin stage
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second semi-final of this year’s Cricket World Cup between hosts England and defending champions Australia in Birmingham
The World Cup hosts had their work cut out for them as Eoin Morgan’s men qualified for the last-four stage on third position with 12 points after having won six out of their nine games.
Australia have the advantage over England as the side have won 82 out of their previous 148 ODI fixtures between them. As far as the World Cup tournament is concerned, the two sides have played eight fixtures against each other and the defending champions have emerged victorious six times.
The winners of today’s fixture will play New Zealand in the final on July 14.