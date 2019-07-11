Cricket World Cup semi-final live updates — England vs Australia

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, semi-final 2

Fixture: England vs Australia

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date: July 11

Hosts England are taking on defending champions Australia in the second semi-final of the Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES

AUSTRALIA

Over 10: 27-3

Australia in big trouble after losing early wickets

Archer to Carey, no run

Archer to Carey, no run

Archer to Smith, 1 run

Archer to Carey, 1 run

Archer to Smith, 1 run

Archer to Smith, no run

Over 9: 24-3

Carey is all patched up and he unleashes a glorious shot to get four off the final delivery. That was only the third four of the Australian innings so far

Woakes to Carey, FOUR

Woakes to Carey, no run

Woakes to Carey, no run

Woakes to Carey, no run

Woakes to Smith, 1 leg bye

Woakes to Smith, no run

Over 8: 19-3

Four runs off that over but it ends with a nasty bouncer that hits Carrey on the helmet. There’s some damage as blood pours down his chin and the physio has been called

Archer to Carey, no run

Archer to Carey, no run

Archer to Smith, 1 run

Archer to Smith, no run

Archer to Carey, 3 runs

Archer to Carey, no run

Over 7: 15-3

One run and a wicket in that Woakes over. Australia in big trouble

Woakes to Smith, no run

Woakes to Smith, no run

Woakes to Smith, no run

Woakes to Smith, no run

Woakes to Carey, 1 run

Woakes to Handscomb, BOWLED

Handscomb goes now and Australia are in big trouble

Over 6: 14-2

England bowling tight overs as Archer gives away just a single

Archer to Handscomb, 1 run

Archer to Handscomb, no run

Archer to Handscomb, no run

Archer to Handscomb, no run

Archer to Handscomb, no run

Archer to Handscomb, no run

Over 5: 13-2

Another one-run over as Australia look to rebild

Woakes to Smith, no run

Woakes to Smith, no run

Woakes to Smith, no run

Woakes to Smith, no run

Woakes to Handscomb, 1 run

Woakes to Handscomb, no run

Over 4: 12-2

Just one run in that over and England are relentless

Archer to Smith, no run

Archer to Smith, no run

Archer to Smith, no run

Archer to Smith, no run

Archer to Smith, no run

Archer to Handscomb, 1 run

Over 3: 11-2

Australia in deep trouble now. Both openers are back in the hut

Woakes to Handscomb, 1 run

Woakes to Handscomb, no run

Woakes to Warner, CAUGHT

And now both openers are gone. Carnage here in England and the hosts are ecstatic

Woakes to Warner, FOUR

Woakes to Warner, no run

Woakes to Warner, no run

Over 2: 6-1

Early wickets were needed and Archer has delivered. Advantage England early on

Archer to Smith, no run

Archer to Warner, 1 run

Archer to Smith, 1 run

Archer to Smith, no run

Archer to Smith, no run

Archer to Finch, LBW

Finch goes for a first ball duck and Australia have lost their review

Over 1: 4-0

Warner begins with a boundary but plays out five dots after it

Woakes to Warner, no run

Woakes to Warner, no run

Woakes to Warner, no run

Woakes to Warner, no run

Woakes to Warner, no run

Woakes to Warner, FOUR

England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff

One change for Australia as injured Usman Khawaja has been replaced with Peter Handscomb. No changes in the playing XI for England.

Australia have elected to bat after winning the toss

We had a cracker first semi-final between two-time champions India and New Zealand in Manchester. The Black Caps bowlers dismissed Kohli’s men for 221 while defending a target of 240, thus securing a place in the final after winning by 18-run margin

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Liam Dawson

Australia had clinched a comfortable 64-run victory over England when the two sides met in the round-robin stage

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second semi-final of this year’s Cricket World Cup between hosts England and defending champions Australia in Birmingham

Five-time champions Australia became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals. They finished at second position in the group stage with 14 points with seven wins in their nine fixtures.

The World Cup hosts had their work cut out for them as Eoin Morgan’s men qualified for the last-four stage on third position with 12 points after having won six out of their nine games.

Australia have the advantage over England as the side have won 82 out of their previous 148 ODI fixtures between them. As far as the World Cup tournament is concerned, the two sides have played eight fixtures against each other and the defending champions have emerged victorious six times.

The winners of today’s fixture will play New Zealand in the final on July 14.