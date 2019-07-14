World Cup Final live updates — England vs New Zealand

Cricket World Cup Final
Fixture: England vs New Zealand
Venue: Lord’s, London
Date: July 14
England and New Zealand battle for cricketing world supremacy as the sides go head-to-head in the final of the World Cup at Lord’s in London on Sunday.
Over 5: 24-0
Good over by Woakes. Just two off it
Woakes to Nicholls, no run
Woakes to Nicholls, no run
Woakes to Nicholls, no run
Woakes to Guptill, 1 run
Woakes to Nicholls, 1 run
Woakes to Nicholls, no run
Over 4: 22-0
Guptill had made his intentions clear right from the first ball. He slashes Archer for six before driving right over his head for a four
Archer to Nicholls, 1 run
Archer to Guptill, 1 run
Archer to Guptill, FOUR
Archer to Guptill, no run
Archer to Guptill, SIX
Archer to Guptill, no run
Over 3: 10-0
Nicholls is given out but hawkeye shows it was going over. DRS saves the day
Woakes to Nicholls, no run
Woakes to Nicholls, 2 runs
Woakes to Nicholls, no run
Woakes to Nicholls, no run
Woakes to Nicholls, no run
Woakes to Nicholls, no run
Over 2: 8-0
Archer starts well. The ball is moving in the air. Can New Zealand openers survive?
Archer to Guptill, no run
Archer to Guptill, no run
Archer to Guptill, 2 runs
Archer to Guptill, no run
Archer to Nicholls, 1 leg bye
Archer to Nicholls, no run
Over 1: 5-0
The ball is swinging but Guptill shows intent as he cuts Woakes uppishly for four after the pacer kicked off the World Cup final with a wide
Woakes to Guptill, no run
Woakes to Guptill, FOUR
Woakes to Guptill, no run
Woakes to Guptill, no run
Woakes to Guptill, no run
Woakes to Guptill, no run
Woakes to Guptill, wide
Caption this 🏆 #NZvENG | #WeAreEngland | #BackTheBlackCaps | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/sC45ReEQsy
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.
New Zealand elect to bat against England
The last time the two sides played in a World Cup game, it was England who came out victorious by a big margin of 119 runs.
New Zealand beat India while England picked up a resounding victory over defending champions Australia in their respective semi-finals.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s in London.
England, in their group stage fixture against New Zealand, clinched a resounding 119-run win in Durham.
England have won three of the five previous World Cup encounters between these two sides, while New Zealand have won just once.
However, New Zealand have an overall 5-4 advantage in World Cup head-to-heads.