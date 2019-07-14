World Cup Final live updates — England vs New Zealand

Cricket World Cup Final

Fixture: England vs New Zealand

Venue: Lord’s, London

Date: July 14

England and New Zealand battle for cricketing world supremacy as the sides go head-to-head in the final of the World Cup at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

NEW ZEALAND

Over 5: 24-0

Good over by Woakes. Just two off it

Woakes to Nicholls, no run

Woakes to Nicholls, no run

Woakes to Nicholls, no run

Woakes to Guptill, 1 run

Woakes to Nicholls, 1 run

Woakes to Nicholls, no run

Over 4: 22-0

Guptill had made his intentions clear right from the first ball. He slashes Archer for six before driving right over his head for a four

Archer to Nicholls, 1 run

Archer to Guptill, 1 run

Archer to Guptill, FOUR

Archer to Guptill, no run

Archer to Guptill, SIX

Archer to Guptill, no run

Over 3: 10-0

Nicholls is given out but hawkeye shows it was going over. DRS saves the day

Woakes to Nicholls, no run

Woakes to Nicholls, 2 runs

Woakes to Nicholls, no run

Woakes to Nicholls, no run

Woakes to Nicholls, no run

Woakes to Nicholls, no run

Over 2: 8-0

Archer starts well. The ball is moving in the air. Can New Zealand openers survive?

Archer to Guptill, no run

Archer to Guptill, no run

Archer to Guptill, 2 runs

Archer to Guptill, no run

Archer to Nicholls, 1 leg bye

Archer to Nicholls, no run

Over 1: 5-0

The ball is swinging but Guptill shows intent as he cuts Woakes uppishly for four after the pacer kicked off the World Cup final with a wide

Woakes to Guptill, no run

Woakes to Guptill, FOUR

Woakes to Guptill, no run

Woakes to Guptill, no run

Woakes to Guptill, no run

Woakes to Guptill, no run

Woakes to Guptill, wide

England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand elect to bat against England

England squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, James Vince and Liam Dawson

New Zealand squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Colin Munro

The last time the two sides played in a World Cup game, it was England who came out victorious by a big margin of 119 runs.

New Zealand beat India while England picked up a resounding victory over defending champions Australia in their respective semi-finals.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s in London.

England, in their group stage fixture against New Zealand, clinched a resounding 119-run win in Durham.

England have won three of the five previous World Cup encounters between these two sides, while New Zealand have won just once.

However, New Zealand have an overall 5-4 advantage in World Cup head-to-heads.