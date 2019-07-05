Cricket World Cup live updates – Pakistan vs Bangladesh

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 43
Fixture: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Venue: Lord’s, London
Date: July 5
Pakistan are taking on Bangladesh in their final Cricket World Cup round-robin stage fixture at Lord’s in London on Friday.
Over 44: 256-5
Eight runs and a wicket in that over
Mustafizur to Imad, 1 run
Mustafizur to Haris, CAUGHT
Haris upper cuts it straight into the air and Mustafizur gets his second wicket
Mustafizur to Imad, 1 run
Mustafizur to Haris, 1 run
Mustafizur to Haris, no run
Mustafizur to Haris, wide
Mustafizur to Haris, FOUR
Over 43: 248-4
Mehidy has been the standout bowler today. He finishes his 10 overs for 1-30
Mehidy to Imad, no run
Mehidy to Imad, no run
Mehidy to Hafeez, CAUGHT
Hafeez sweeps it straight to the fielder in the deep
Mehidy to Hafeez, no run
Mehidy to Haris, 1 run
Mehidy to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 42: 246-3
Three runs and a wicket in that over by Mustafizur
Mustafizur to Haris, no run
Mustafizur to Imam, HIT WICKET
Imam rocks back too much and his backfoot hits the stumps. The bails are dislodged and Imam is hit-wicket
Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run
Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run – reaches his 100
Imam reaches his century at better than run-a-ball. 100 off 99 balls for the left-hander. Can he kick on now
Mustafizur to Imam, no run
Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 41: 243-2
Shakib finishes his 10 overs for 0-57 and Imam moves to 99
Shakib to Imam, 2 runs
Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run
Shakib to Hafeez, FOUR
Shakib to Hafeez, FOUR
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 40: 230-2
Pakistan enter final 10 overs with wickets in hand
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Imam, 2 runs
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, 2 wides
Mehidy to Imam, 1 run
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Over 39: 225-2
Shakib gives away nine as Babar lifts him back over his head for a boundary
Shakib to Hafeez, 2 runs
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, FOUR
Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run
Shakib to Hafeez, no run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Over 38: 216-2
Imam goes inside-out over cover to find the boundary but Pakistan need a lot more than this
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Mashrafe to Imam, no run
Mashrafe to Imam, no run
Mashrafe to Imam, FOUR
Mashrafe to Hafeez, 1 run
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Over 37: 209-2
Five runs off Shakib’s over
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, 1 leg bye
Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, no run
Over 36: 204-2
200 up for Pakistan. 200 more needed in the final 14 overs now
Mashrafe to Hafeez, no run
Mashrafe to Hafeez, no run
Mashrafe to Hafeez, 2 runs
Mashrafe to Hafeez, FOUR
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Mashrafe to Imam, no run
Over 35: 197-2
Shakib back in the attack and just three singles off his over
Shakib to Hafeez, no run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, no run
Shakib to Imam, no run
Over 34: 194-2
Imam is in great touch today. He cracks his cut through the offside for a boundary
Saifuddin to Hafeez, no run
Saifuddin to Hafeez, no run
Saifuddin to Imam, 1 run
Saifuddin to Imam, no run
Saifuddin to Imam, 2 runs
Saifuddin to Imam, 4 runs
Over 33: 187-2
Needless throw from Mehidy gives Pakistan free four runs in that over
Mehidy to Hafeez, no run
Mehidy Imam, 1 run
Mehidy to Imam, 4 runs
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Hafeez, 1 run
Mehidy to Imam, 1 run
Over 32: 180-2
Saifuddin delivers a wicket for his captain once again. Babar is caught leg before by a well-guided yorker
Saifuddin to Babar, LBW
Babar goes for 96. He may not have reached his century but he departs with the most runs by any Pakistani batsman at a World Cup
Saifuddin to Babar, FOUR
Saifuddin to Babar, FOUR
Saifuddin to Imam, 1 run
Saifuddin to Imam, wide
Saifuddin to Babar, 1 run
Saifuddin to Imam, 3 runs
Over 31: 166-1
Mehidy has been incredible so far. Another over with just three singles off it
Mehidy to Babar, no run
Mehidy to Babar, no run
Mehidy to Imam, 1 run
Mehidy to Babar, 1 run
Mehidy to Imam, 1 run
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Over 30: 163-1
Babar, Imam keep Pakistan ticking
Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR
Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR
Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR
Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run
Over 29: 148-1
Mehidy is introduced into the attack and gives away just four runs. His figures read 0-13 in six overs
Mehidy to Imam, 1 run
Mehidy to Babar, 1 run
Mehidy to Babar, no run
Mehidy to Imam, 1 run
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Babar, 1 run
Over 28: 144-1
Babar uses his wrists perfectly once again to find the midwicket boundary
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 leg bye
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR
Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run
Over 27: 137-1
Eventful over as two boundaries and two difficult chances, both dropped by keeper Mushfiqur, come in it
Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run
Mosaddek to Babar, no run
Mosaddek to Babar, wide
Mosaddek to Imam, 3 runs
Mosaddek to Imam, FOUR
Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run
Mosaddek to Babar, FOUR
Most runs in a @cricketworldcup for Pakistan. Babar Azam takes over legendary Javed Miandad's 437 that he scored in 1992.
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 5, 2019
Over 26: 123-1
Boundary off the final delivery to give Pakistan eight off that over
Mustafizur to Imam, FOUR
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, 2 runs
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run
Over 25: 115-1
That’s half of the Pakistan innings. Now for the small matter of making 285 in 25 overs to reach 400
Mosaddek to Imam, 1 run
Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run
Mosaddek to Babar, no run
Mosaddek to Babar, no run
Mosaddek to Imam, 1 run
Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run
Over 24: 111-1
Three runs in that Shakib over. Pakistan must score over 350 but they don’t seem to be going for it
Shakib to Imam, no run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Shakib to Babar, no run
Shakib to Babar, no run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Over 23: 108-1
Babar slashes a wide delivery through to the cover boundary to reach his half-century but only five runs off the over
Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run
Mosaddek to Babar Azam, FOUR
Mosaddek to Babar, no run
Mosaddek to Babar, no run
Mosaddek to Babar, no run
Mosaddek to Babar, no run
Over 22: 103-1
Pakistan can only manage singles at the moment
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, no run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Over 21: 98-1
Spin from both ends now and Mosaddek gives away just four runs
Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run
Mosaddek to Babar, 2 runs
Mosaddek to Babar, no run
Mosaddek to Imam, 1 run
Mosaddek to Imam, no run
Mosaddek to Imam, no run
Over 20: 94-1
Pakistan struggling to break free from Bangladesh stranglehold
Shakib to Babar, no run
Shakib to Babar, no run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, no run
Over 19: 91-1
Mashrafe gives away seven in that over
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run
Mashrafe to Babar, 2 runs
Mashrafe to Babar, no run
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Mashrafe to Imam, 2 runs
Over 18: 84-1
Just two runs off the over. Pakistan struggling at Lord’s
Shakib to Babar, no run
Shakib to Babar, no run
Shakib to Babar, 2 runs
Shakib to Babar, no run
Shakib to Babar, no run
Shakib to Babar, no run
Over 17: 82-1
Pakistan not going for the big shots at all
Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run
Mashrafe to Babar, 2 runs
Mashrafe to Babar, no run
Mashrafe to Babar, 2 runs
Mashrafe to Babar, no run
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Over 16: 76-1
Just four singles come off Shakib’s over
Shakib to Babar, no run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, no run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Over 15: 72-1
The Bangladesh skipper concedes eight runs
Mashrafe to Imam, 2 runs
Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run
Mashrafe to Babar, no run
Mashrafe to Imam, 3 runs
Mashrafe to Imam, no run
Mashrafe to Imam, 2 runs
Over 14: 64-1
Shakib starts off by bowling five wides in the 11-run over
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Shakib to Imam, 1 run
Shakib to Babar, 1 run
Shakib to Babar, 5 wides
Over 13: 53-1
Mashrafe gives away four singles in his over
Mashrafe to Imam, no run
Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Mashrafe to Imam, no run
Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Over 12: 49-1
Babar edges a delivery to the boundary but Mustafizur gives nothing away
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR
Over 11: 45-1
Mashrafe brings himself into the attack and gives away seven in his first over
Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run
Mashrafe to Babar, 2 runs
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run
Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run
Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run
Over 10: 38-1
Pakistan start slowly as they look to score 400-plus
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR
Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run
Mustafizur to Imam, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Over 9: 31-1
Mehidy runs through another over after giving away just three runs in it
Mehidy to Babar, 1 run
Mehidy to Babar, no run
Mehidy to Babar, no run
Mehidy to Babar, no run
Mehidy to Babar, 2 runs
Mehidy to Babar, no run
Over 8: 28-1
Babar flicks it off his pads for four but Fakhar’s wicket makes Pakistan task even more impossible
Saifuddin to Babar, 1 run
Saifuddin to Babar, no run
Saifuddin to Babar, FOUR
Saifuddin to Babar, no run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, CAUGHT
Fakhar is distraught and understandably so. Wide half-volley that should have been hit for four is slashed straight down the fielder’s throat
Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run
Over 7: 23-0
Mehidy has been incredible so far. Four overs for six runs at a time when Pakistan need to score more than 400
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, 1 run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Over 6: 22-0
Imam unleashes a superb cover drive off the final delivery. Pakistan need more of those from him, especially considering Fakhar is struggling
Saifuddin to Imam, FOUR
Saifuddin to Imam, no run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, 1 run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run
Over 5: 17-0
Fakhar is clearly uncomfortable against spin. Just one run off that over
Mehidy to Fakhar, 1 run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Over 4: 16-0
Saifuddin strays down leg and Imam flicks him for four just wide of fine leg
Saifuddin to Imam, FOUR
Saifuddin to Imam, no run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, 1 run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run
Saifuddin to Imam, 1 run
Saifuddin to Imam, no run
Over 3: 10-0
Fakhar continues to struggle against spin but just about survives. Three runs from that over
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, 2 runs
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Imam, 1 run
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Over 2: 7-0
Six runs off the second over as Fakhar cuts Saifuddin for four
Saifuddin to Fakhar, 2 runs
Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, FOUR
Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run
Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run
Over 1: 1-0
Serene start for Pakistan as just one run come off the first over
Mehidy to Imam, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, 1 run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Mehidy to Fakhar, no run
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain) and Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain & wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat
It’s clear and sunny at Lord’s at the moment so rain won’t play spoilsport in the fixture today
Pakistan team bus arrives at Lord's
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 5, 2019
🗣️ “My dream is that I rank amongst the top players and prove to be better for the team.”
When it mattered the most, Babar Azam came through with a brilliant 💯 against New Zealand. He talks to @ZAbbasOfficial about that knock, his favourite shots and cricketing ambition ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/crN4Uq283t
— ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2019
Winning is the only thing on Pakistan captain Sarfaraz's mind
Read More: https://t.co/CiQsuM7Sj3#WeHaveWeWill #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FyQ6yLEXaT
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 5, 2019
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Cricket World Cup group stage fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lord’s in London
Pakistan must win today’s game by a minimum of 311 runs, with the required win margin rising to 316 if they score 400.
The task is made even more difficult for Sarfaraz and his men by the fact that if Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bat first then they will be instantly knocked out.
Pakistan are currently placed in fifth position with nine points coming from their eight fixtures.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the competition after securing three wins from eight games.
Both sides will be looking to end their World Cup campaign on a high with a win.