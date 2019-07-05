Cricket World Cup live updates – Pakistan vs Bangladesh

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 43

Fixture: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Venue: Lord’s, London

Date: July 5

Pakistan are taking on Bangladesh in their final Cricket World Cup round-robin stage fixture at Lord’s in London on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

PAKISTAN

Over 44: 256-5

Eight runs and a wicket in that over

Mustafizur to Imad, 1 run

Mustafizur to Haris, CAUGHT

Haris upper cuts it straight into the air and Mustafizur gets his second wicket

Mustafizur to Imad, 1 run

Mustafizur to Haris, 1 run

Mustafizur to Haris, no run

Mustafizur to Haris, wide

Mustafizur to Haris, FOUR

Over 43: 248-4

Mehidy has been the standout bowler today. He finishes his 10 overs for 1-30

Mehidy to Imad, no run

Mehidy to Imad, no run

Mehidy to Hafeez, CAUGHT

Hafeez sweeps it straight to the fielder in the deep

Mehidy to Hafeez, no run

Mehidy to Haris, 1 run

Mehidy to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 42: 246-3

Three runs and a wicket in that over by Mustafizur

Mustafizur to Haris, no run

Mustafizur to Imam, HIT WICKET

Imam rocks back too much and his backfoot hits the stumps. The bails are dislodged and Imam is hit-wicket

Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run

Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run – reaches his 100

Imam reaches his century at better than run-a-ball. 100 off 99 balls for the left-hander. Can he kick on now

Mustafizur to Imam, no run

Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 41: 243-2

Shakib finishes his 10 overs for 0-57 and Imam moves to 99

Shakib to Imam, 2 runs

Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run

Shakib to Hafeez, FOUR

Shakib to Hafeez, FOUR

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 40: 230-2

Pakistan enter final 10 overs with wickets in hand

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Imam, 2 runs

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, 2 wides

Mehidy to Imam, 1 run

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Over 39: 225-2

Shakib gives away nine as Babar lifts him back over his head for a boundary

Shakib to Hafeez, 2 runs

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, FOUR

Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run

Shakib to Hafeez, no run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Over 38: 216-2

Imam goes inside-out over cover to find the boundary but Pakistan need a lot more than this

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Mashrafe to Imam, no run

Mashrafe to Imam, no run

Mashrafe to Imam, FOUR

Mashrafe to Hafeez, 1 run

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Over 37: 209-2

Five runs off Shakib’s over

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, 1 leg bye

Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, no run

Over 36: 204-2

200 up for Pakistan. 200 more needed in the final 14 overs now

Mashrafe to Hafeez, no run

Mashrafe to Hafeez, no run

Mashrafe to Hafeez, 2 runs

Mashrafe to Hafeez, FOUR

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Mashrafe to Imam, no run

Over 35: 197-2

Shakib back in the attack and just three singles off his over

Shakib to Hafeez, no run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Hafeez, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, no run

Shakib to Imam, no run

Over 34: 194-2

Imam is in great touch today. He cracks his cut through the offside for a boundary

Saifuddin to Hafeez, no run

Saifuddin to Hafeez, no run

Saifuddin to Imam, 1 run

Saifuddin to Imam, no run

Saifuddin to Imam, 2 runs

Saifuddin to Imam, 4 runs

Over 33: 187-2

Needless throw from Mehidy gives Pakistan free four runs in that over

Mehidy to Hafeez, no run

Mehidy Imam, 1 run

Mehidy to Imam, 4 runs

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Hafeez, 1 run

Mehidy to Imam, 1 run

Over 32: 180-2

Saifuddin delivers a wicket for his captain once again. Babar is caught leg before by a well-guided yorker

Saifuddin to Babar, LBW

Babar goes for 96. He may not have reached his century but he departs with the most runs by any Pakistani batsman at a World Cup

Saifuddin to Babar, FOUR

Saifuddin to Babar, FOUR

Saifuddin to Imam, 1 run

Saifuddin to Imam, wide

Saifuddin to Babar, 1 run

Saifuddin to Imam, 3 runs

Over 31: 166-1

Mehidy has been incredible so far. Another over with just three singles off it

Mehidy to Babar, no run

Mehidy to Babar, no run

Mehidy to Imam, 1 run

Mehidy to Babar, 1 run

Mehidy to Imam, 1 run

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Over 30: 163-1

Babar, Imam keep Pakistan ticking

Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR

Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR

Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR

Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run

Over 29: 148-1

Mehidy is introduced into the attack and gives away just four runs. His figures read 0-13 in six overs

Mehidy to Imam, 1 run

Mehidy to Babar, 1 run

Mehidy to Babar, no run

Mehidy to Imam, 1 run

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Babar, 1 run

Over 28: 144-1

Babar uses his wrists perfectly once again to find the midwicket boundary

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 leg bye

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR

Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run

Over 27: 137-1

Eventful over as two boundaries and two difficult chances, both dropped by keeper Mushfiqur, come in it

Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run

Mosaddek to Babar, no run

Mosaddek to Babar, wide

Mosaddek to Imam, 3 runs

Mosaddek to Imam, FOUR

Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run

Mosaddek to Babar, FOUR

Over 26: 123-1

Boundary off the final delivery to give Pakistan eight off that over

Mustafizur to Imam, FOUR

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, 2 runs

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run

Over 25: 115-1

That’s half of the Pakistan innings. Now for the small matter of making 285 in 25 overs to reach 400

Mosaddek to Imam, 1 run

Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run

Mosaddek to Babar, no run

Mosaddek to Babar, no run

Mosaddek to Imam, 1 run

Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run

Over 24: 111-1

Three runs in that Shakib over. Pakistan must score over 350 but they don’t seem to be going for it

Shakib to Imam, no run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Shakib to Babar, no run

Shakib to Babar, no run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Over 23: 108-1

Babar slashes a wide delivery through to the cover boundary to reach his half-century but only five runs off the over

Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run

Mosaddek to Babar Azam, FOUR

Mosaddek to Babar, no run

Mosaddek to Babar, no run

Mosaddek to Babar, no run

Mosaddek to Babar, no run

Over 22: 103-1

Pakistan can only manage singles at the moment

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, no run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Over 21: 98-1

Spin from both ends now and Mosaddek gives away just four runs

Mosaddek to Babar, 1 run

Mosaddek to Babar, 2 runs

Mosaddek to Babar, no run

Mosaddek to Imam, 1 run

Mosaddek to Imam, no run

Mosaddek to Imam, no run

Over 20: 94-1

Pakistan struggling to break free from Bangladesh stranglehold

Shakib to Babar, no run

Shakib to Babar, no run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, no run

Over 19: 91-1

Mashrafe gives away seven in that over

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run

Mashrafe to Babar, 2 runs

Mashrafe to Babar, no run

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Mashrafe to Imam, 2 runs

Over 18: 84-1

Just two runs off the over. Pakistan struggling at Lord’s

Shakib to Babar, no run

Shakib to Babar, no run

Shakib to Babar, 2 runs

Shakib to Babar, no run

Shakib to Babar, no run

Shakib to Babar, no run

Over 17: 82-1

Pakistan not going for the big shots at all

Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run

Mashrafe to Babar, 2 runs

Mashrafe to Babar, no run

Mashrafe to Babar, 2 runs

Mashrafe to Babar, no run

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Over 16: 76-1

Just four singles come off Shakib’s over

Shakib to Babar, no run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, no run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Over 15: 72-1

The Bangladesh skipper concedes eight runs

Mashrafe to Imam, 2 runs

Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run

Mashrafe to Babar, no run

Mashrafe to Imam, 3 runs

Mashrafe to Imam, no run

Mashrafe to Imam, 2 runs

Over 14: 64-1

Shakib starts off by bowling five wides in the 11-run over

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Shakib to Imam, 1 run

Shakib to Babar, 1 run

Shakib to Babar, 5 wides

Over 13: 53-1

Mashrafe gives away four singles in his over

Mashrafe to Imam, no run

Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Mashrafe to Imam, no run

Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Over 12: 49-1

Babar edges a delivery to the boundary but Mustafizur gives nothing away

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR

Over 11: 45-1

Mashrafe brings himself into the attack and gives away seven in his first over

Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run

Mashrafe to Babar, 2 runs

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run

Mashrafe to Imam, 1 run

Mashrafe to Babar, 1 run

Over 10: 38-1

Pakistan start slowly as they look to score 400-plus

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR

Mustafizur to Imam, 1 run

Mustafizur to Imam, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Over 9: 31-1

Mehidy runs through another over after giving away just three runs in it

Mehidy to Babar, 1 run

Mehidy to Babar, no run

Mehidy to Babar, no run

Mehidy to Babar, no run

Mehidy to Babar, 2 runs

Mehidy to Babar, no run

Over 8: 28-1

Babar flicks it off his pads for four but Fakhar’s wicket makes Pakistan task even more impossible

Saifuddin to Babar, 1 run

Saifuddin to Babar, no run

Saifuddin to Babar, FOUR

Saifuddin to Babar, no run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, CAUGHT

Fakhar is distraught and understandably so. Wide half-volley that should have been hit for four is slashed straight down the fielder’s throat

Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run

Over 7: 23-0

Mehidy has been incredible so far. Four overs for six runs at a time when Pakistan need to score more than 400

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, 1 run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Over 6: 22-0

Imam unleashes a superb cover drive off the final delivery. Pakistan need more of those from him, especially considering Fakhar is struggling

Saifuddin to Imam, FOUR

Saifuddin to Imam, no run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, 1 run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run

Over 5: 17-0

Fakhar is clearly uncomfortable against spin. Just one run off that over

Mehidy to Fakhar, 1 run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Over 4: 16-0

Saifuddin strays down leg and Imam flicks him for four just wide of fine leg

Saifuddin to Imam, FOUR

Saifuddin to Imam, no run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, 1 run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run

Saifuddin to Imam, 1 run

Saifuddin to Imam, no run

Over 3: 10-0

Fakhar continues to struggle against spin but just about survives. Three runs from that over

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, 2 runs

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Imam, 1 run

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Over 2: 7-0

Six runs off the second over as Fakhar cuts Saifuddin for four

Saifuddin to Fakhar, 2 runs

Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, FOUR

Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run

Saifuddin to Fakhar, no run

Over 1: 1-0

Serene start for Pakistan as just one run come off the first over

Mehidy to Imam, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, 1 run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Mehidy to Fakhar, no run

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain) and Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain & wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat

It’s clear and sunny at Lord’s at the moment so rain won’t play spoilsport in the fixture today

🗣️ “My dream is that I rank amongst the top players and prove to be better for the team.” When it mattered the most, Babar Azam came through with a brilliant 💯 against New Zealand. He talks to @ZAbbasOfficial about that knock, his favourite shots and cricketing ambition ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/crN4Uq283t — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2019

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Cricket World Cup group stage fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lord’s in London

Pakistan must win today’s game by a minimum of 311 runs, with the required win margin rising to 316 if they score 400.

The task is made even more difficult for Sarfaraz and his men by the fact that if Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bat first then they will be instantly knocked out.

Pakistan are currently placed in fifth position with nine points coming from their eight fixtures.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the competition after securing three wins from eight games.

Both sides will be looking to end their World Cup campaign on a high with a win.