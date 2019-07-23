Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Lasith Malinga to retire from ODI cricket

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka fast-bowler Lasith Malinga will call an end to his illustrious ODI career after the first game of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Colombo.

“He (Malinga) is going to play the first match,” Dimuth Karunaratne said in a press conference on Monday. “After that he is retiring. That’s what he said to me. I don’t know what he said for the selectors but for me he said he is playing only one match,”

The three-match ODI series between hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh begins on July 26.

The right-arm pacer made his ODI debut in Dambulla on July 17, 2004 against the United Arab Emirates. Since then, he has represented his country in 225 fixtures and claimed 335 wickets at an average of 29.02 and economy of 5.36.

He became the first and only bowler To take four wickets in four balls when he did so in the 2007 World Cup against South Africa.

 
