Lahore to host final of PSL 2020

Lahore will host the final of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to reports, Lahore will host 11 matches including the final whereas nine matches will be played in Karachi. The cricket board is also considering organising fixtures in Rawalpindi and Multan as well.

The tournament is expected to start from February 20, 2020 and the final will be played on March 22. The drafting of players will be held in November.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has begun preparations to organise the 20-over tournament in the country and has started consultations with the franchise owners in this regards.

The final of the previous edition was played in Karachi.