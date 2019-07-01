Kohli criticises short Edgbaston boundary after England loss

India suffered their first defeat in the Cricket World Cup when they lost to England by 31 runs at Birmingham’s Edgbaston stadium. Their skipper Virat Kohli has questioned the 59-metre boundary where the hosts scored substantial amount of their runs.

“It’s a coincidence that it (the short boundary) just falls under the limitations of the shortest boundary you can have in the tournament,” Kohli said in the post-match briefing in Birmingham on Sunday. “So it was quite bizarre on a flat pitch, it’s the first time we’ve experienced that so it’s crazy that things fall in place like that randomly.”

Kohli added that his bowlers could have performed better despite the spinners being under pressure.

The Indian captain went on to say that nothing more could have been done by a spinner if he is being reverse swept for sixes on a 59-metre boundary.

“There is no sort of room to think whether you are going to get out or not and one side was about 82 (metres) or something like that. Yeah, look, they had to be smart with the lines they bowled but with one short boundary, it was very difficult to contain runs.”

The England batsmen, particularly Jonny Bairstow who went on to score a match-winning knock of 111, took full advantage of the short boundary. Five out of his six maximums were scored over the short boundary. Ben Stokes also targeted the same area by hitting a reverse-sweep six against Yuzvendra Chahal.