Javeria Khan to lead multi-nation Women’s Global Development Squad

Pakistan batsman Javeria Khan has been named captain of the multi-nation Women’s Global Development Squad which will play six T20 fixtures in England.

“Pakistan’s star batter Javeria Khan has been named to lead a multi-nation Women’s Global Development Squad that will play six Twenty20 matches on a tour of England, including two each against England and Wales Cricket Board Super League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars,” a statement on International Cricket Council’s website read. “The WGDS tour of England is being organised in association with the ECB.”

Javeria said she was honoured to be named skipper of the team.

“I find it a real honour to be selected as the captain of the Women’s Global Development Squad. It has always been my desire to experience such opportunities and I am sure this new and exciting opportunity will pave the way for a lot of learning which will help me further improve my game,” he said.

The Pakistani-batsman said that she aims to pass her experience to members of her squad and would look at improving her own game in terms of both the mental side and skill-set at the same time.

WGDS squad: Javeria Khan (Pakistan, captain), Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque (both Bangladesh), Christina Gough (Germany), Celeste Raack (Ireland), Denise van Deventer (Netherlands), Brenda Tau, Ravini Oa (both PNG), Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Becky Glen (all Scotland) and Sugetha Kalyanaraman Chandhrasekar (USA).