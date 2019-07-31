Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Is Hassan Ali getting married to an Indian woman?

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali is being rumoured to tie the knot with an Indian woman soon. 

Hassan took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that their families have yet to meet and decide upon it. He added that he will make a public announcement soon.

According to Indian media, the Pakistani fast-bowler is all set to tie the knot with an Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo on August 20 in Dubai.

The reports claimed that Arzoo is from Mewat – a district in the state of Haryana – and is an engineer by profession. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai.

Ali met Arzoo during the World Cup, and is in line to become the fourth Pakistani cricketer after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Hasan Khan and Shoaib Malik to marry an Indian.

 
TOPICS:
Hassan Ali India
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Hassan ali, Indian Girl, Shoaib Malik, Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Hasan Khan, Hassan Ali marriage
 
MOST READ
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.