Is Hassan Ali getting married to an Indian woman?

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali is being rumoured to tie the knot with an Indian woman soon.

Hassan took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that their families have yet to meet and decide upon it. He added that he will make a public announcement soon.

According to Indian media, the Pakistani fast-bowler is all set to tie the knot with an Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo on August 20 in Dubai.

just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 30, 2019

The reports claimed that Arzoo is from Mewat – a district in the state of Haryana – and is an engineer by profession. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai.

Ali met Arzoo during the World Cup, and is in line to become the fourth Pakistani cricketer after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Hasan Khan and Shoaib Malik to marry an Indian.