Inzamam steps down as Pakistan’s chief selector

Pakistan cricket team chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has stepped down from his role.

The former Pakistan skipper, who was appointed at chief selector in April 2016, made the announcement in a press conference.

Inzamam had come in for a lot of criticism for the poor selection decisions he made in choosing the 15-man roster for the World Cup.

“I am thankful to all those who gave me a free time during my tenure of three to three-and-a-half years,” he said in a press conference on Sunday. “I am thankful to the players and the management as well.”

He went on to say that the selector should come up with new ideas and approaches as Pakistan have to take part in the ICC Test Championship, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and other events in the near future.

“It would have been unfair for the new selection committee if I was given an extension of a year or two. The new selectors should be given proper time and I contributed as much as I could have during my three-and-a-half year tenure,” Inzamam added.

The former cricketer, responding to a question regarding interference in the selection of the playing eleven, said that he would clarify that the selectors decide the 15 or 16-man squad and consult from the captain and the coach when doing so.

“As far as the playing eleven is concerned, the captain and the coach can seek suggestions from me but I cannot take the decision,” he said.

Inzamam feels the Men in Green performed well at the World Cup and could have gone all the way had they benefitted from the rub of the green.

“We were unlucky. The team could have won the World Cup if luck had favoured us. The players worked hard. We lost a match in the initial stages of the competition and were criticised for not improving our net run-rate. If you watched the final, you would have heard New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson saying how the pitches were difficult to play on. In the latter stages of the tournament, there were no high scoring fixtures and the pitches became difficult to play on. It was tough for us but I would still say that we performed well and the team’s new look came out in the latter stages of the tournament,” he said.

Inzamam added that all the cricketing experts felt as if Pakistan could have won this year’s World Cup.