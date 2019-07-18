Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali

Pakistani batsman Asif Ali stated that incumbent chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had sought funds for the treatment of his daughter.

“When Inzamam found out that my daughter was suffering with stage four cancer, he personally went down to PCB office, spoke about the funds for treatment and got it sorted,” Asif tweeted on Wednesday. “(He is a) legend beyond words.”

The batsman said that the former skipper was a true role model both in and off the field.

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali’s two-year-old daughter lost her battle with cancer in May this year. She was being treated in the United States.

Inzamam-ul-Haq announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his role at the end of this month.