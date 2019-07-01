Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Sports

India’s Vijay Shankar ruled out of World Cup

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a toe fracture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.

“Vijay Shankar sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of three weeks to heal. The injury rules him out of the ongoing World Cup,” said a BCCI statement. “The Indian team management has requested the ICC (International Cricket Council) to consider Mayank Agarwal as his replacement.”

Shankar was hit on the foot by a yorker from paceman Jasprit Bumrah during a training session and was not in the team for India’s defeat to England at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Shankar played three matches at the tournament England and Wales, against Pakistan, Afghanistan and the West Indies.

Injuries have troubled India throughout their World Cup campaign, with opener Shikhar Dhawan earlier forced out of the tournament with a broken thumb.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a hamstring strain against Pakistan and has not played since but he is fit and will be available for selection for India’s next game against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli’s India need to win one of their remaining two matches to seal a semi-final spot in the 10-team event.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 India Vijay Shankar
 
