Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

India’s Prithvi Shaw suspended over use of banned substance

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday suspended for eight months by India’s governing body for a doping violation, with the teenage batting sensation saying he was shaken by the news and would return to the game “faster and stronger”.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ruled that the 19-year-old “inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can commonly be found in cough syrups”.

The suspension was backdated to mid-March, meaning Shaw will be eligible for selection after November 15.

The BCCI added in its statement that Shaw’s urine sample collected on February 22 in Indore was “found to contain terbutaline”.

“Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both in and out of competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances,” it added.

The governing body added that it was satisfied Shaw had taken the substance to treat a respiratory infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug.

Shaw said in a statement on Twitter that “the news has really shaken me”.

“I accept my fate with all sincerity,” he said, adding that the suspension was a reminder of the risk for professional athletes of taking medicine for illnesses. “Cricket is my life and there is no bigger pride for me than playing for India and Mumbai and I will come out of this faster and stronger.”

Shaw — often compared to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar — is nursing a hip injury and was not picked for India’s tour to the West Indies in August.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket India Prithvi Shaw
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
India, Batsman, Prithvi Shaw, Banned Substance, Cricket
 
MOST READ
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.