India’s Dhoni to serve military duty in Kashmir

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is to go on a tour of duty in Kashmir after skipping a tour of the West Indies with the national team to join his regiment, a military source said.

The 38-year-old Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in a reserve force, will go on patrol with the 106 Para TA Battalion during his stint in the region.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be deployed in Kashmir with his regiment between July 31 and August 15,” an army source told AFP on condition of anonymity. “He will be doing patrols, guard and post duties,” the source added.

Dhoni is to spend two months with the military in all.

When he opted out of the West Indies series, that starts August 3, speculation mounted that he may retire.

The wicketkeeper-batsman gave up Test cricket in 2014 but remained India’s mainstay in limited-overs and is often seen as a key aide to skipper Virat Kohli.

His uneven form at the World Cup set off talk of retirement even though the country’s chief selector said the board would not tell any individual when to quit.

India, who lost their World Cup semi-final to New Zealand, have been grooming Rishabh Pant to take over as number one wicketkeeper.

India and West Indies will play three T20ls, three ODIs and two Tests.