India’s Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from cricket

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after being snubbed twice from the World Cup squad, Times of India has reported.

“I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to (the) decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game,” he wrote in an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors had preferred Vijay Shankar over the 33-year-old, stating that Shankar was a three-dimensional player.

Rayudu took to Twitter to post his reaction on BCCI’s justification.

The 33-year-old was not picked after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup and Mayank Agarwal was called up as his replacement in the tournament instead.

He represented India in 55 ODIs and amassed 1,694 runs with an average of 47.05. He also scored 42 runs in his six T20Is.

 
Ambati Rayudu Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 India
 
