India take on New Zealand in first semi-final

2 hours ago
 

The ICC Cricket World Cup enters the semi-finals stage as two-time champions India play New Zealand in the first of the two knockout fixtures at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

The fixture will begin at 230pm Pakistan time.

India made light work of progression, with only one defeat coming in their nine group games as they finished top of the pile with 15 points and seven victories to their name.

New Zealand, meanwhile, finished fourth thanks to their superior net run-rate after they finished with 11 points and five wins.

Virat Kohli’s men have a recent head-to-head advantage over Kane Williamson’s side as they have emerged victorious in three of their last five meetings, while the group match between these two sides was washed out.

The winners of the fixture will go on to play the final against hosts England or defending champions Australia at Lord’s on July 14.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 India new zealand
 
