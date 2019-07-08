Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Inaugural YahClick Invitational Golf Tournament draws to a close

4 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Press Release

The inaugural YahClick Invitational Golf Tournament drew to a close at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday. 

The team of Zaho Yonggang, Samir Feroze and Lieutenant Commander Saeed Khattak won the tournament with 90 points, with the team of Qumail Habib, Imran Haroon, Danish Iqbal and Commodore Abdul Rehman finishing in second on 87 points.

The third-placed team of Khurram Khan, Asad Khan, Kashif Shabbir and Pervez Ansari claimed 85 points.

Amna Amjad emerged winner and Abiha Syed was the runner-up in the ladies’ individual event.

A prize distribution ceremony and a gala dinner was held as well.

 
