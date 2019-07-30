Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB

57 mins ago
 
Managing Director says batsman is an ambassador of the country



Managing Director of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has said that opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has apologised to the institution over his leaked messages on social media websites.

“He was apologising over it,” Khan said on Monday. “He has committed a mistake and was saying that it was a misunderstanding. We have told him about the standards which need to be set.”

The PCB official went on to say that such behaviour is not acceptable as Imam is an ambassador of the country.

He added that a Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) committee is trying to revive Pakistan-India cricketing ties.

Speaking on Test team captaincy, Khan Said that the decision regarding whether to keep Sarfaraz on as a captain will not be made in the upcoming board meeting on August 2 but rather that "it will be taken after the series against Sri Lanka at the end of September".
 
