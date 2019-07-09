Imad dismisses claims of grouping in Pakistan team

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim said that he would not have played in the Cricket World Cup if the team was divided into groups.

“The players play for their country,” he said in a press conference with fellow spin all-rounder Shadab Khan on Monday. “We know about the reports that were being aired on the media channels. I think the media should be more careful in the future. There was nothing like it.”

He went on to say that he knows captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for over a decade. “Neither he nor the team behaved in the way that was being reported in the media.”

The all-rounder added that the players know that they have to follow the captain’s instructions.

“I would have been happy if we would have won the world championship due to my efforts,” he commented about his individual performances in the tournament. “I would give credit to all the players who contributed regardless of their experience.”

Imad said that the seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies in their opening game landed a huge blow to Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals stage. “We lost the opening game to West Indies, and from then on in it became very tough to catch up to the net run-rate. Our main job was to win matches.”

The all-rounder went on to say that all the nine sides in the competition played exceptional cricket and that they should not be bemoaning their poor luck.

“There is no such thing as luck and I don’t believe in it. We should make our own destiny. It shouldn’t happen this way. We should play in this way that we outclass other sides.”

Imad believes that the role of the coaching staff is very limited in international cricket. “It is the players which have to perform in the end. The work of the coach is to devise plans for the team. They gave us good strategies following the defeat to India. I am not nullifying their role.”

Imad added that Sarfaraz held a meeting following the side’s defeat to India in which he told the side to ignore what was being reported by the media and rise up to the occasion.

The all-rounder went on to say that the spinners did not perform badly in the tournament, especially since opposition batsmen now play spin very well. He added, “We played well against England and even Afghanistan are not a weak side anymore.”