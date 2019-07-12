ICC fines Jason Roy over violating code of conduct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined England batsman Jason Roy over showing displeasure at the umpire after being given out in the semi-final against Australia.

The batsman has been found guilty of breaching level one of the ICC code of conduct.

“The right-hander was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel after showing dissent to the umpire upon his dismissal in the 19th over of the innings,” the ICC stated on its website. “Roy has been fined 30% of the match fee after admitting the offence and sanction, with no formal hearing to take place.”

The cricketer will not be suspended from playing in the final against New Zealand.

Roy’s 85-run knock in the second semi-final against Australia helped England reach the final which will be played on July 14 at Lord’s in London.