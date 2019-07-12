Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

ICC fines Jason Roy over violating code of conduct

7 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined England batsman Jason Roy over showing displeasure at the umpire after being given out in the semi-final against Australia.

The batsman has been found guilty of breaching level one of the ICC code of conduct.

“The right-hander was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel after showing dissent to the umpire upon his dismissal in the 19th over of the innings,” the ICC stated on its website. “Roy has been fined 30% of the match fee after admitting the offence and sanction, with no formal hearing to take place.”

The cricketer will not be suspended from playing in the final against New Zealand.

Roy’s 85-run knock in the second semi-final against Australia helped England reach the final which will be played on July 14 at Lord’s in London.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 England Jason Roy
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
England vs New Zealand
England vs New Zealand
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
New Zealand reach final after knocking out India
New Zealand reach final after knocking out India
Bizarre petition filed against Pakistan cricketers for smoking sheesha
Bizarre petition filed against Pakistan cricketers for smoking sheesha
Net run-rate stirs debate after Pakistan’s World Cup elimination
Net run-rate stirs debate after Pakistan’s World Cup elimination
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.