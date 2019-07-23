Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports

ICC announces ticket prices for next year’s T20 World Cup

10 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: ICC T20 World Cup/Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced ticket prices for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

Children’s category tickets are available for every match including the final,” a statement on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) website read. “Tickets are $5 for children and from $20 for adults across the majority of men’s First Round and Super 12 matches, consistent with accessible pricing for women’s event tickets, which went on sale earlier this year, meaning that a family of four can attend matches at both the women’s and men’s events from just $50.”

The prices for the children’s tickets for the first semi-final in Adelaide begin from $10 while the adult tickets will begin from $40. The children ticket prices for the second semi-final in Sydney start from $20 whereas the adult ticket will cost at least $90.

“The final, T20 cricket’s showpiece fixture, have children’s tickets starting from $20, while entry for adults starts at $125,” the statement read.

Nick Hockley, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO, said that the organisers have ensured that tickets of all matches are reasonably priced in order to make them more accessible.

 
TOPICS:
Australia Cricket ICC Men's T20 World Cup
 
