Hockey players unhappy with poor facilities in national championship

The players taking part in the ongoing 65th Air Marshal (R) Muhammad Nur Khan National Hockey Championship 2019 in Karachi have expressed their concerns over the lack of facilities in the tournament.

The washrooms were dirty while there was no water in them. The drinking water for players became contaminated as well. The players had to spend the night on the roads due to the power breakdown which occurred in the city.

A video showing players filling water in a cooler from outside the stadium was uploaded on social media website Twitter.

The hockey tournament kicked off at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by Adviser to Chairman PIA Air Vice Marshal Noor Abbas.

Twenty teams National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Army, Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Punjab, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Sindh, Islamabad, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Railways, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and Balochistan are taking part in it.