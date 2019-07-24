Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Hockey players unhappy with poor facilities in national championship

34 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Zeeshan Ahmed/Twitter

The players taking part in the ongoing 65th Air Marshal (R) Muhammad Nur Khan National Hockey Championship 2019 in Karachi have expressed their concerns over the lack of facilities in the tournament.

The washrooms were dirty while there was no water in them. The drinking water for players became contaminated as well. The players had to spend the night on the roads due to the power breakdown which occurred in the city.

A video showing players filling water in a cooler from outside the stadium was uploaded on social media website Twitter.

The hockey tournament kicked off at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by Adviser to Chairman PIA Air Vice Marshal Noor Abbas.

Twenty teams National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Army, Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Punjab, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Sindh, Islamabad, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Railways, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and Balochistan are taking part in it.

 
TOPICS:
65th Air Marshal (R) Muhammad Nur Khan National Hockey Championship 2019 hockey Karachi Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Hockey, Pakistan, 65th Air Marshal (R) Muhammad Nur Khan National Hockey Championship 2019, Karachi,
 
MOST READ
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali
Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan's chief selector
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan’s chief selector
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.