Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 30 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Here’s how Pakistan can still reach Cricket World Cup semi-finals

42 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

England’s resounding 119-run win over New Zealand landed a heavy blow to Pakistan’s chances of reaching the Cricket World Cup semi-finals. The Men in Green have an insurmountable task ahead of them if they are to reach the last-four stage.

In order to have one foot in the semi-final stage, Pakistan were hoping for a New Zealand victory in Durham but Jonny Bairstow’s match winning century took the game away from New Zealand’s grasp and put Pakistan in dire straits.

Pakistan have to win against Bangladesh by 311 runs, after scoring 350 runs on the board. If the Men in Green score 400, they will have to secure a 316-run win.

This will put the Men in Green at fourth position, ahead of New Zealand in net run-rate.

Pakistan will be knocked out straight away if Bangladesh bat first.

Pakistan are currently placed in fifth position with nine points coming from their eight fixtures.

 
Bangladesh Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan
 
