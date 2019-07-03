Healy, Perry guide Australia to win over England

Australia Women clinched a narrow two-wicket win over England in the first ODI at Leicester on Tuesday.

Being sent to bat first, the hosts had a poor start with the side struggling at 44-5. However, a half-century by Nat Sciver helped the side post a modest total of 177 in 46.5 overs.

She scored 64 off 95 deliveries with six boundaries to her name. Sophie Ecclestone and Laura Marsha contributed 27 and 24 runs to the scoreboard respectively.

Ellyse Perry was the standout performer with the ball as she finished with figures of 3-43 in seven overs.

Australia chased down the 178-run target in 42.3 overs on the loss eight wickets. The side kept losing wickets but it was Alyssa Healy’s 66-run knock which proved to be enough for the visitor’s to seal a victory.

Beth Mooney made 25 runs while Jess Jonassen scored 19 for the Southern Stars.

The second game of the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Thursday.