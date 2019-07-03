Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Healy, Perry guide Australia to win over England

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Australian Women’s Cricket Team/Twitter

Australia Women clinched a narrow two-wicket win over England in the first ODI at Leicester on Tuesday.

Being sent to bat first, the hosts had a poor start with the side struggling at 44-5. However, a half-century by Nat Sciver helped the side post a modest total of 177 in 46.5 overs.

She scored 64 off 95 deliveries with six boundaries to her name. Sophie Ecclestone and Laura Marsha contributed 27 and 24 runs to the scoreboard respectively.

Ellyse Perry was the standout performer with the ball as she finished with figures of 3-43 in seven overs.

Australia chased down the 178-run target in 42.3 overs on the loss eight wickets. The side kept losing wickets but it was Alyssa Healy’s 66-run knock which proved to be enough for the visitor’s to seal a victory.

Beth Mooney made 25 runs while Jess Jonassen scored 19 for the Southern Stars.

The second game of the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

 
TOPICS:
Australia Women Cricket England Women
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan defeat New Zealand in Cricket World Cup
Pakistan defeat New Zealand in Cricket World Cup
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Imad, Shaheen inspire Pakistan to narrow win over Afghanistan
Imad, Shaheen inspire Pakistan to narrow win over Afghanistan
Pakistan take on Afghanistan in do-or-die match today
Pakistan take on Afghanistan in do-or-die match today
Imad is Pakistan’s most underrated batsman
Imad is Pakistan’s most underrated batsman
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.