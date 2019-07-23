Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others

Former India off-spinner took a dig at the national flags of several countries after India launched its moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on Monday.

The former cricketer posted flags of several countries including Pakistan, Malaysia, Maldives, and Algeria in a tweet. He stated that these countries have moons on their flags whereas some countries such as United States, Russia, India and China have their flags on the moon.

Some countries have moon on their flags

🇵🇰🇹🇷🇹🇳🇱🇾🇦🇿🇩🇿🇲🇾🇲🇻🇲🇷 While some countries having their flags on moon

🇺🇸 🇷🇺 🇮🇳 🇨🇳#Chandrayaan2theMoon — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 22, 2019

The cricketer’s post has already been retweeted nearly 35,000 times and has more than 175,000 likes.

Chandrayaan-2 was originally scheduled to be launched on July 15 but was delayed for a week due to technical difficulties.