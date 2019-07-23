Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former India off-spinner took a dig at the national flags of several countries after India launched its moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on Monday.

The former cricketer posted flags of several countries including Pakistan, Malaysia, Maldives, and Algeria in a tweet. He stated that these countries have moons on their flags whereas some countries such as United States, Russia, India and China have their flags on the moon.

The cricketer’s post has already been retweeted nearly 35,000 times and has more than 175,000 likes.

Chandrayaan-2 was originally scheduled to be launched on July 15 but was delayed for a week due to technical difficulties.

 
Chandrayaan 2 harbhajan singh India
 
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan's chief selector
'Ben Stokes asked umpires to not give the four overthrows'
Brett Lee pays tribute to Wasim Akram
