Hafeez to represent St Kitts in 2019 Caribbean Premier League

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will be playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Hafeez was also a part of the team back in 2017 when he scored 120 runs at an average of 17.14 in nine matches and took seven wickets.

The Professor had also represented Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2013 and 2014 edition, during which he amassed 412 runs in 27 fixtures at an average of 19.61 and bagged 17 wickets at an average of 28.41.

The 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League will kick off from September 4 and October 12, with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots playing against defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in Trinidad.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan
 
