Fans vote 1999 Chennai Test as greatest in Pakistan’s history

Pakistan’s 12-run win over India in Chennai in 1999 has been voted as the greatest Test match to date in the country’s 432-Test history.

“In the voting period, which ran from 26 to 29 July, 15,847 fans casted their votes on the PCB’s official Facebook page and Twitter handle,” a press release on Pakistan Cricket Board’s website read. “With 65 per cent votes, 1999 Chennai Test was an outright winner, while 1987 Bangalore Test, 1954 The Oval Test and 1994 Karachi Test received 15 per cent, 11 per cent and 10 per cent votes, respectively.”

Wasim Akram, who led the Pakistan side to victory in the match, said: “If all those who watched it live can still get goosebumps, just imagine the emotions, reactions and feelings of those who were directly involved in that match. We talk a lot about pressure cricket and a match of fluctuating fortunes, well, if anyone wants to know what pressure is and how to handle and deliver in it, then that Chennai Test is the benchmark. I was involved in three of the four Tests that were shortlisted and cannot agree more with the fans’ choice of the 1999 Chennai Test as Pakistan’s greatest Test to date.”

He added Shahid Afridi’s sublime 141-run knock in the second innings, Saqlain Mushtaq’s five-for in both the innings and Chennai crowd’s standing ovation still remain fresh in his mind.

“Let’s not forget this was our first Test in India since the 1987 Bangalore Test victory and we had arrived in Chennai unsure of the public response. So, our 12-run victory was also the Chennai crowd’s victory and the fans’ decision is a testament to that. Pakistan have featured in some of the most fascinating and memorable Tests in their proud history. I feel humbled that the Test I was involved in as my country’s captain has been voted by the fans as the greatest. Somehow, the fans have today made me feel as if my career has been completed.”

Shahid Afridi, who scored a total of 152 runs in the match, said he felt honoured to have been part of that Pakistan side.

“Those close to that team know my selection was not a straightforward one despite taking five wickets in an innings in my previous Test. As such, to get a chance to play in the Chennai Test and then contribute in the team’s success was something I was always very proud of. Even when Sachin Tendulkar and Nayan Mongia had stitched a 136-run partnership to edge India closer to victory, we had remained confident and upbeat. In my career, I have seen only a few times the same on-field atmosphere, hunger for victory and the players’ body language like in that Test.”