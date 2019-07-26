Fans call for inclusion of Fawad Alam in team

Twitter users in Pakistan have launched a trend named #FawadAlamExposed to protest the continued omission of the left-handed batsman from the national side.

While the ‘exposed’ trends are usually used to bring forward a celebrity’s misdoings, the Fawad Alam trend questions the way the middle-order batsman has been treated by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection committee.

Fawad Alam’s twitter bio says “a cricketer who dreams to play for his country” but it’s so heartbreaking how talent here has no worth. He’s one of our best players, it always has been so unfair to him still he remains silent. I wish he gets what he deserves #FawadAlamExposed — Rida Elahi (@elahi_rida) July 26, 2019

I always have a faith on @iamfawadalam25 Performance feel really proud to see twitter today#FawadAlamExposed pic.twitter.com/Cv3brCJu1O — Abdullah Azad (@Abdulla44788996) July 26, 2019

If you want to expose then expose men like Fawad Alam. He is a brilliant player but ignored by PCB. He clearly deserves a place in National Team. 👏👏👏🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️#FawadAlamExposed pic.twitter.com/tv7nXM7SU8 — Sayyab24 (@sayyab_sheikh) July 26, 2019

Will you bring it back after 50 years? Need to keep or slip۔۔#FawadAlamExposed@TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/nSqzlxV2US — Riaz Baloch (@RiazBaloch3781) July 26, 2019

Its injustice with fawad alam. He is dropped from pakistan with no reason. Bring him back he deserve to be in pakistan kit. look at his stats.#FawadAlamExposed — Tabasum Shehzad (@TabasumShehzad1) July 26, 2019

@TheRealPCB must disclose the selection criteria, fitness report and performance evaluation report of each player on basis of which they were selected,, publicly #FawadAlamExposed #Shabaab #shaheenafridi #FridayFeeling #ImamUlHaqExposed — Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti (@zeeshanbhatti22) July 26, 2019

The Karachi-born cricketer is part of an elite group of players who scored more than 150 runs on their Test debut but has only three Tests to his name.

The 33-year-old has represented Pakistan in 38 ODIs and amassed 966 runs at an average of 40.25 with high score of an unbeaten 114. Fawad made 345 runs in eight ODIs at an average of 69 in 2014—only Kane Williamson and AB de Villiers scored more at a better average—but was dropped for the 2015 World Cup that began in February of that year.

The batsman is a veteran in first-class cricketer with 11,441 runs to his name with high score of 296 at an average of 56.08, which is the highest for any Pakistani cricketer in history.