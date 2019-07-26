Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Fans call for inclusion of Fawad Alam in team

33 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Twitter users in Pakistan have launched a trend named #FawadAlamExposed to protest the continued omission of the left-handed batsman from the national side.

While the ‘exposed’ trends are usually used to bring forward a celebrity’s misdoings, the Fawad Alam trend questions the way the middle-order batsman has been treated by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection committee.

The Karachi-born cricketer is part of an elite group of players who scored more than 150 runs on their Test debut but has only three Tests to his name.

The 33-year-old has represented Pakistan in 38 ODIs and amassed 966 runs at an average of 40.25 with high score of an unbeaten 114. Fawad made 345 runs in eight ODIs at an average of 69 in 2014—only Kane Williamson and AB de Villiers scored more at a better average—but was dropped for the 2015 World Cup that began in February of that year.

The batsman is a veteran in first-class cricketer with 11,441 runs to his name with high score of 296 at an average of 56.08, which is the highest for any Pakistani cricketer in history.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket fawad alam Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Fawad Alam, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, #FawadAlamExposed, Twitter
 
MOST READ
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Brett Lee pays tribute to Wasim Akram
Brett Lee pays tribute to Wasim Akram
Dhoni skips West Indies tour to serve in Indian army
Dhoni skips West Indies tour to serve in Indian army
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.