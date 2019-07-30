Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Fakhar Zaman to play for Glamorgan in T20 Blast

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman will play for Glamorgan in the upcoming edition of the Vitality T20 Blast in England.

The left-handed opener will be seen in action for the first half of the season.

“I’m thrilled to sign for Glamorgan and look forward to playing in Cardiff,” Fakhar said. “I have fond memories of the ground from our Champions Trophy semi-final here in 2017 and look forward to making some new ones.”

He said that Glamorgan is a fantastic club and feels he can put in some match-winning performances for the team during his stay.

The left-handed opening batsman was approached by the county club after Australian batsman Shaun Marsh suffered an injury during the recently concluded Cricket World Cup.

“It is disappointing to lose Shaun Marsh for the start of the competition but to secure the services of Fakhar on short notice is great news for the club,” Glamorgan’s Director of Cricket Mark Wallace said. “He is a fantastic cricketer and one of the most destructive batsmen in the world who has a history of performing in big matches.”

 
England fakhar zaman glamorgan Pakistan Vitality T20 Blast
 
